Speed Bumps Placed On Most Dangerous Road in New York

Hudson Valley drivers should be on the lookout for speed bumps that are being placed on the most dangerous highway in New York State.

In late 2020, The Ahearne Law Firm named the Taconic State Parkway as the most dangerous road in all of New York State.

"It may come as a surprise that this road is the deadliest road in New York. However, this two-lane roadway is one of the most overcrowded highways in the state," The Ahearne Law Firm wrote about the Taconic. "Part of the reason why Taconic State Parkway is so dangerous is because of all its twists and turns. If you can avoid this road next time you head north from the city; you should."

During a three-year period, there were over 2,000 accidents on the Taconic, according to Only in Your State.

The Milan Volunteer Fire Department out of Dutchess County recently shared photos to Facebook of speed bumps placed on the Taconic State Parkway.

"Due to safety concerns for our members at incidents. We recently put into service portable speed bumps to aid in the slowing of traffic on our roads especially the Taconic State Parkway," the Milan Volunteer Fire Department wrote.

The portable speed bumps will only be placed when officials are responding to clear something from the highway.

"These can be deployed by a single Firefighter and signs put up to warn motorists that they are in place," the Milan Volunteer Fire Department stated.

The portable speed bumps will also be placed on streets in Dutchess County to protect officials and drivers.

"We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while we work to clear what ever incident we maybe at so all our members return home safe," Milan Volunteer Fire Department added.

