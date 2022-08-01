SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released
A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance."
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital."
Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in Town of Wawarsing, New York
On Thursday, July 28, around 12:45 a.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to Ellenville Regional Hospital in the Town of Wawarsing, New York for a report of several subjects attempting to gain access to a secure part of the facility.
An investigation determined a 45-year-old man from Ellenville got very upset when he wasn't allowed to see a friend in the emergency department and threatened to shoot up the hospital, police say.
"The resulting investigation alleges the male became irate due to being denied access into the emergency department to see an acquaintance and threatened several staff members that he was going to shoot up the hospital," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.
Ellenville New York Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threat at Ulster County, New York Hospital
The unnamed 45-year-old man was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department.
Ellenville, New York Man Released After Ellenville Regional Hospital Threat
The 45-year-old Ulster County man was released on his own recognizance.
"The male was arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court on a later date," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office added in a press release.