SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released

A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance."

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital."

Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in Town of Wawarsing, New York

Google Google loading...

On Thursday, July 28, around 12:45 a.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to Ellenville Regional Hospital in the Town of Wawarsing, New York for a report of several subjects attempting to gain access to a secure part of the facility.

An investigation determined a 45-year-old man from Ellenville got very upset when he wasn't allowed to see a friend in the emergency department and threatened to shoot up the hospital, police say.

"The resulting investigation alleges the male became irate due to being denied access into the emergency department to see an acquaintance and threatened several staff members that he was going to shoot up the hospital," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Ellenville New York Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threat at Ulster County, New York Hospital

Google Google loading...

The unnamed 45-year-old man was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department.

Ellenville, New York Man Released After Ellenville Regional Hospital Threat

The 45-year-old Ulster County man was released on his own recognizance.

"The male was arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Court and released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Wawarsing Court on a later date," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office added in a press release.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.