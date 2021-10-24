The theft allegedly took place sometime Friday, October 15th.

Before we know it snow will be on the ground in the Hudson Valley, most of us are making sure we are ready to go with all of our snow removal equipment. We have our shovels, sand, snowblower "tuned up", gas for the snowblower, snowplows out, and ready to be put on a truck. Lots of preparation, but one suspect decided instead of buying his own equipment, he'd just head out and steal some from a local business.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriffs Departments Facebook page, an investigation is underway into the theft of sanding and plow equipment from a local business located in the Town of LaGrange. Police say the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Friday night and are asking anyone who might have any information on the suspect pictured here...

Dutchess County Sheriff/Facebook

Police say that they are also looking for any information on the stolen euqupimnet including, one Western Snow Plow model 810 Wideout Plow, three Western Stainless STeel V-Plows, and three stainless steel sanders, possibly the Western brand, here is what police say the equipment looks like...

Dutchess County Sheriff/Facebook

Many of us spend some time searching online for items for sale and if you happen to come across anything similar to the items above, the Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that might have any information regarding this investigation to please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820, or the DCSO Tip Line at 845-605-CLUE(2583).



30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State