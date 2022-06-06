“Airbnb for Dogs” has Arrived in the Hudson Valley

The internet remains undefeated. A new business aimed at dog owners has recently took off online, and it's finally reached the Hudson Valley.

Sniffspot in the Hudson Valley, NY

There's almost an unlimited amount of companies that connect strangers who have something with strangers who want something. Airbnb allows you to rent a someone's home. The site Swimply lets you specifically rent their pool. Now say hello to Sniffspot, the business that let's you use someone else's yard to exercise your dog.

Sniffspot in Ulster County, NY

Sniffspot is a relatively new business, and it's only just started to take hold in the Hudson Valley. Residents with fenced-in yards can post their property on the site along with an hourly rate. Dog owners who may not have the luxury of a yard (or have a reactive dog that wouldn't do well in a public space or dog park) can rent their spaces and enjoy some one-on-one time with their furry friend, like this 2-acre property in New Paltz, NY:

Just like Airbnb, prices are on a wide spectrum, but since they're hourly, every spot is affordable. The above property in New Paltz, NY is listed at $25 per-hour, and on the higher end of property prices. Another 2-acre property in Kerhonkson, NY (below), however, is half the price, at $12 per-hour. The good news is, they both have five-star ratings.

Sniffspot in Dutchess County, NY

While still limited, there are also yards to rent for you and your dog in Dutchess County. This yard in Lagrangeville, NY (below) was just the spot for one five-star reviewer: "My puppy Pedro has a good time and got some grass exercise that it is hard for us as we live in an apartment. We will come back in the future."

Host Your Own

Already have a yard? Jump on the bandwagon and become a host yourself. With limited availability in the Hudson Valley, dog owners could be clamoring to find a new spot close to their home. Want to bring your dog somewhere else? Check out the most dog-friendly cideries and wineries in the Hudson Valley below.

