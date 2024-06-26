Join The Fun At Huge Smokers Choice Anniversary Event

Smokers Choice mega store in Matamoras, PA ready for 12th anniversary celebration.

Gearing up for this Saturday, June 29th, the Townsquare Media Stations of the Hudson Valley will help celebrate the 12-year anniversary of Smokers Choice in Matamoras, just over the NY state line.

12 years is a pretty big milestone and there will be plenty of prizes to win and specials throughout the store. I've been doing events from Smokers Choice with Mark Sieczek and the crew for many years, and always look forward to taking the drive out to Pennsylvania for these radio remotes. They are always a fun time. Back in 2014, this was at Smokers Choice in Matamoras. We were giving away $500 cash at an anniversary event.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Back in 2015, we gave away a Smokers Choice Racing Quad!

attachment-Smokers Choice Racing Quad loading...

Other years we gave away BBQ smokers, Webber grills and water park passes along with concert tickets and other prizes.

attachment-attachment-Smokers-Choice-10-yr-anniv.-Facebook loading...

When is the Smokers Choice 12th Anniversary Event?

WPDH will be at Smokers Choice this Saturday, June 29 from 1-3 pm with your chance to sign up to win July 4th Secretive, Mystical, Exotic Bang Bang Party Packs from nearby Keystone Fireworks (what's in the party packs? You'll have to come by and find out!) We'll have 12 party packs to give away plus tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top at Bethel Woods! Stop by and sign up for the Smokers Choice Loyal and Save Program.

Sister station The Wolf Hudson Valley's New Country with CJ McIntyre will be there from 11am - 1pm with prizes and giveaways.

Smokin prizes all afternoon at Smokers Choice. Spin the Prize Wheel to win cool Branded Merchandise. Get on out to Smokers Choice just 0ff I-84 in Matamoras, Pa next to Keystone Fireworks this Saturday!

Sights From Smokers Choice Matamoras, PA Smokers Choice Matamoras, PA Anniversary Event 2017 Gallery Credit: Tigman

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale Pictures of Bucolic Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor