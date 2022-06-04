Weed and Mini-Golf Sound Like Fun? New York Course Offers ‘Puff Puff Putt’

Could this be something you might be interested in seeing in the Hudson Valley?

A day on your favorite mini-golf course on its own can be quite entertaining, especially if you go with fun friends, but imagine playing a "round" and being allowed to smoke weed. If that sounds like a good time to you a mini-golf course in the Albany area has an event just for you.

The Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf course located at 556 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY started "Puff Puff Putt' nights back in 2021, and after a successful summer has decided to give it another go this summer.

What's "Puff Puff Putt"?

It's the work of course owner Brian Brumley, who bought the course in 2019 and works just like it sounds. "Puff Puff Putt" allows adults 21 and over to smoke marijuana and play mini-golf. It will happen on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and cost $11 to get in. All attendees will be asked to show legal identification at the door and will need to bring their own "supply" to smoke.

Brumley told News 10, "We do not sell or supply anything, It’s ‘BYOP’, Bring Your Own Pot. All we do is allow people to smoke it here."

Guests will not only have a chance to enjoy a fun mini-golf course, but they will also be able to enjoy wood-fired pizza, and smoking-themed milkshakes all while smoking marijuana. Brumley also believes he's one of the only business owners in the area doing something like this saying, "When marijuana became legal to smoke in New York State, I thought it’d be a great idea to give adults that aren’t into drinking a place to come and openly smoke marijuana with people that are like-minded."

Is This Legal and Safe?

Brumley told News 10 that he hasn’t had any problems legally or with any attendees and as far as safety concerns with guests smoking too much Brumley said, "If you feel like you’ve smoked too much pot, have a friend drive. I feel like the liability is on the person that is partaking in whatever they’re doing."

Should Mini-Golf COurse in the Hudson Valley Try This?

Would an event like this work in the Hudson Valley? Would it be something that you'd be interested in attending at your favorite mini-golf course? If you have a course that you'd like to see host an event like this text us through the Wolf country app.

