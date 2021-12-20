Sing “The 12 Days of Christmas” Song (Upstate NY Food Edition)

We all know the holiday song "The Twelve Days of Christmas," and we sing it every year. Well, here is a different take on that old English carol.

Each day of the twelve days highlights another great Upstate New York food icon. From spiedies, to sponge candy to salt potatoes, what a banquet this would be!

And so, with wishes that this could have been the 25 days to Christmas (yes we have that many great foods from our region), we ask that as you peruse this list that you keep the melody of this song in your head and actually "sing" each day out loud. And, don't forget to blast out the last one! Merry Christmas everybody.

Sing "The 12 Days of Christmas" Song (Upstate New York Food Edition) Here is a new twist to that venerable holiday song, "The 12 Days of Christmas". The twelve days here each highlights a different food icon from Upstate New York. Although many of your food favorites made "the song," I do wish it was the 25 days of Christmas instead. Yes, we have that many food legends in our region. So, enjoy the "12 Days of Christmas (Upstate NY Food Edition) and remember, don't just read this post...sing it!