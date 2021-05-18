‘Simply Awesome:’ Burger From Hudson Valley 1 of Best in New York

You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley to feast on a burger that was just named one of New York's best burgers.

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the finals in a statewide competition to name the best burger in New York State.

Illusive Restaurant & Bar in Rensselaer; Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse; Angry Garlic in Baldwinsville; and Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis were all named finalists by the New York Beef Council.

On Monday, a final cook-off at Onondaga Community College was held to determine the winner. After the cookout, the New York Beef Council named the burger from Ale 'n' Angus Pub in Syracuse the best burger in New York.

The "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis ended up finishing third, according to Ben's Fresh manager and chef Bobby Geraghty.

"It was an honor to even be in the final four. We were definitely placed up with 3 other great restaurants," Gereghty told Hudson Valley Post in a message.

The burger from Ben's Fresh was also honored with the People's Choice Award, thanks to an online vote.

"To win people’s choice though was simply awesome. We definitely felt the love from both our local community and the entire Hudson Valley!!," Gereghty added.

The Benny Burger is a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and a special "Benny sauce" served on a pickle bun. The burger is made with 100 percent fresh beef, custom ground and cooked to order.

