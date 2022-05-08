Artists Who Should Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

You can count on only a few things in life: death, taxes and half the public crying foul every time the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces a new class of inductees.

Can you blame them? With such a small number of artists welcomed into the hallowed halls every year, there are bound to be plenty of perceived snubs. So let's pause for a moment to recognize the many artists who've yet to be recognized. We've found some of the most egregious oversights below.

Along the way, the Hall's induction committee has gotten plenty right; no offense to anyone already in, or going into, the Hall. But there should have already been room made for classic rock radio staples like Bad Company and Jethro Tull, as well as for '80s alternative bands who may not have racked up multiplatinum sales, but were critically respected and highly influential, including the Replacements, the Smiths and the Pixies.

The Hall's overall indifference to metal throughout the years has also been noticed. Throughout its multi-decade history, the institution enshrined a measly three bona fide metal acts: Black Sabbath, Metallica and Judas Priest. Meanwhile, artists such as Ozzy Osbourne (as a solo act), Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Slayer and Ronnie James Dio remain on the outside.

And there are plenty more where they come from. Here's our list of artists who should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.