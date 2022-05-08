The Gorgeous House with Famous “Roots” for Sale in Hudson Valley

In another episode of gorgeous Hudson Valley homes we can't afford, let's check out an amazing $3.95 million farmhouse in Westchester County, NY that has multiple claims to fame, including playing host to the front man of one of the most innovative music groups of the 21st century and the house band for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: Questlove of The Roots.

Farmhouse in Pound Ridge, NY

Don't let the unassuming front façade fool you: this humble-looking farmhouse compound is hiding almost 6,000 square-feet of living space, and has two separate homes on the property. The second, which we'll take a look at in a minute, served as the backdrop for Questlove in March of 2020, at the beginning of the lockdown and the pandemic. He hosted a livestream DJ set to support schoolchildren in New York City. From The Roots' YouTube page:

I’m raising money to support Food Hub to provide NYC students who depend on school meals who no longer have access. Let’s party. But let’s also help our fellow man.

You can check out the set below, but first let's ogle at some real estate.

Beautiful open kitchen? Check. Gym? Yup. The nearly 7 acres of property even includes your very own orchard. Also for NYC commuters, its just a short train ride down to the city. Honestly, I don't know why you'd leave though. As Questove proved, you can easily work from home while enjoying the beauty of the lower Hudson Valley. Oh, and we didn't even cover the pool yet.

Beautiful In-Ground Pool

This would be the type of rich I'd like to be. This property has absolutely everything you could want (and more) but it's not smacking you over the head with ostentatious luxury. Check out the pool, for example. It must have cost a fortune to install (and maintain), especially with how well it blends into the natural landscape, but that's the point! You have a ridiculously awesome pool without shouting "Hey! Look! I have a ridiculously awesome pool!"

The "second home" on the property includes a massive second story with lofted ceilings and a fieldstone fireplace; the perfect location for one of the most talented musicians of our era to host a digital dance party. Check out his set below, and keep scrolling as it plays to check out everything else this amazing property has to offer.

