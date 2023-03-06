Police continue to search for the person responsible for opening fire near many children in the Hudson Valley.

First responders rushed to what's described as a popular apartment complex in Rockland County on Sunday.

Rockland County, New York "On Edge" After Shooting At "Popular" Apartment Complex

Suspect In Pomona, Rockland County, New York Shooting Still On the Loose



The shooter is on the loose, Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

As of this writing, there's no word on what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Rockland County Apartment Complex Is Home To Many Families With Young Children



Many young children live in the apartment complex.

"The apartment complex is home to many families with young children," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post. "Several (children) were seen walking by (the shooting scene) in disbelief of what they saw.

Video from the scene, taken by Mark Lieb of Rockland Video, can be seen below.

