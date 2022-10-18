Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene.
The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare.
On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 110 North Rt. 303, Tappan Zee Hotel, in West Nyack for reports of a woman screaming.
Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Rockland County, New York Hotel
When officers arrived, they located a female victim of a serious assault.
Arriving officers found the woman with what's described as "substantial lacerations" to her head. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived.
The woman told police that while she was using the shower, her boyfriend began hitting her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer, officers say. A motive was not released.
The woman was able to escape the room and get the attention of the hotel staff who dialed 911.
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Late Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported parts of I-84 in Newburgh, New York were closed or blocked due to a crash and police activity near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.
Part of Interstate 84 Closed in Newburgh, Orange County, New York
Videos from the scene can be seen below:
