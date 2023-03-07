Shocking Discovery At Empire State Plaza In Upstate New York

New York State Police made a tragic discovery at the New York State Capitol.

On Sunday, March 5, just before noon, New York State Police of the Capital responded to the area of the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York for the report of an unresponsive male.

New York State Police investigate deceased man located at the Empire State Plaza

Arriving officers found the men dead.

"Upon arrival, Troopers determined the man was deceased. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. The individual’s name will be released at a later date," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact State Police at 518-474-5330."

New York State Police Release More Information After Man Found Dead Empire State Plaza

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a man from Albany, New York fell about 45 feet from an elevated walking area on Sunday at the Empire State Plaza.

The man's body was found near the Madison Avenue entrance.

"The investigation into this incident has determined a despondent male who resides in Albany, NY, fell approximately 45 feet from an elevated walking area inside the Empire State Plaza and succumbed to injuries caused by the fall. No additional information will be released," New York State Police added.

