Where Can You See Great Cuddly Sloths in the Hudson Valley, NY?

There is an obsession with Sloths! Why? I have no idea, but every person that I have talked to and asked if they would like to meet a sloth has said YES.

So, where in the Hudson Valley can you see a real-life sloth? While you probably can't reach out and touch it, there are a few places where you can see sloths in the flesh. You can see for yourself how slow these animals are.

Where can you find sloths in the Hudson Valley, New York?

Sadly, there are not too many places where you can just walk in and see a sloth. One of the places where you can see a Two-Toed Sloth is familiar to most people as the "Home of April the Giraffe." While April is no longer with us, there is a sloth there that you can check out at Animal Adventure Park, 85 Martin Hill Road, Harpursville, NY 13787. I am including it in the Hudson Valley list because it really isn't too far of a drive and there are dozens of animals for you to see while you are there.

Are there any sloths closer to the heart of the Hudson Valley, NY?

Well, it looks like there had been a study project done on sloths in conjunction with the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook, New York. I cannot find any information as to the current status of Sloths at the Trevor Zoo, but they do have Red Pandas and Lemurs there, which are pretty cool as well.

Do you like sloths? Where do you think they should be in the Hudson Valley, NY?

There are many great opportunities to have animal learning centers throughout the Hudson Valley, and sloths would make a great addition to those centers. The only thing? Temps might be a bit too cold for them to live here.

