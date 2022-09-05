Have You Ever Seen an Animal Like This? Is it a Cat?

Whatever it is, it FREAKED me out!!

After spending seven days in Mexico, I've not only come back with some great stories, I've come back with a few pictures of things that I took that I have no idea what they could be. Let's start with coming across this guy right outside of the room I was staying at...

Is That a Cat?

Our first encounter with something we'd never seen before was this furry guy. My "lady" friend was lying down outside of our room and as she was sitting there this guy came out of nowhere and as he ran by she snapped this picture. As she was taking the picture she yelled to me "is that a cat?" I ran over to look and said "nope don't think it's a cat, maybe a fox or something. I've never seen anything like it and still have no idea what it is. If you do, please let me know by leaving a comment below!

Biggest Grasshopper Ever!

Our next encounter came the next day as we were eating dinner outside. I got up to use the restroom and when I came back this guy was sitting on the back of my chair. Now I've seen grasshoppers before but never one as big as this guy. He looks like a grasshopper on steroids...LOL!

Iguanas are Everywhere

Never being in Mexico before I had no idea that iguanas are all over the place. We must have walked past at least 5 of them the first couple of days and while I fell asleep at the beach one day the guy pictured above actually jumped up on my lap while I was sleeping. I woke up when a bunch of other guests started yelling that he was on me...LOL. When I opened my eyes he had already jumped off and I snapped this picture as he was walking away.

All in all, Mexico is a great place to visit, but being back home I'm thankful that I will never have to deal with any of the things pictured above again...LOL!

