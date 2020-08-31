Secret Fairy Town in Dutchess County

I don't need to be the one to tell you, but the Hudson Valley is a pretty magical place.

I'm not sure if this is some kind of new trend or if it has been around for a while, but little fairy houses are popping up all across town.

A few weeks ago there was a Fairy House Hunt at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. Those who attended searched around the grounds of Locust Grove for 20 small Fairy Houses.

Did some of those fairies get left behind? Possibly. Over the weekend I was told about a "secret" location in Dutchess County that might just be a home for fairies. There's even a mailbox to leave said fairies a note or two.

They have to be real...right?

We can't tell you the exact locations, I think that's in violation of the Fairy Town code, but we can give you some hints.

Take a look at the following gallery for some clues as to where this Fairy Town might be.