‘Unscheduled Heart Procedure’ Forces Santana to Cancel Shows

Carlos Santana has canceled his upcoming Las Vegas residency after undergoing an unspecified heart procedure over the holiday weekend.

"Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest," the guitar legend explained in a video statement, which can be viewed below. "So we went there [and] we found out we had to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

Santana was scheduled to take the stage tonight (Dec. 1) for the first of eight December shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. A press release notes that he is "looking forward to returning" to the venue in January 2022.

After explaining he posted the video to clear up "rumors flying around here and there" about his health, Santana shared well wishes for his fans: "I hope you and your family are enjoying good health, peace of mind, and joy. I know I will. Thank you for being a fan, and your oneness, and your caring. Peace."

Watch Carlos Santana's Video Statement