Safety Warning Issued for Hikers Traveling to the Adirondacks

It is now completely fair to say that Spring has sprung and is in full effect throughout the Hudson Valley. Actually, with recent whether it feels like we've gotten an early glimpse at Summer time. With this great weather, it means that everyone is looking to go out and do more things, whether that's going out to eat or going out and getting active.

One of the most popular activities people in the Hudson Valley enjoy is traveling along the numerous different hiking trails throughout the region. Hikers should be aware though of a recent warning issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

High Elevation Trail Warning on the Adirondacks

The DEC safety warning comes with all good intentions and acknowledges very real possibilities that can occur for individuals hiking trails in the Adirondacks. Specifically, the DEC has advised the public that individuals looking to tackle Adirondack trails reaching 2500 feet and above, to temporarily hold off their plans.

Any excess snow and ice remaining from this past winter would obviously make traversing these trails more difficult and possibly even would create 'hazardous' conditions. The DEC also advises that even when exploring a trail below the 2500 ft marker, conditions can still be difficult. Ice and leftover snow is still possible at the lower elevation but hikers would be more likely to encounter flooded areas as well as lots and lots of mud.

Be Aware of What Nature has to Offer

While on trails the possibility will always exist for 'wild animal' encounters. Though animals you may see are wild by human standards, the reality while out on a hike we people are visiting the animals homes whether think about it that way or not. In the Hudson Valley you are most likely to see things like squirrels or chipmunks, maybe some snakes and more than likely a few deer.

Though they may be rare to see, we do have bears that wander throughout the Hudson Valley. Bears are strong and powerful creatures, they can be very territorial and they are usually thinking about one thing and that one thing is 'FOOD'.

The DEC warns specifically that the 'intentional feeding' of bears is illegal, while 'unintentionally' feeding bears obviously is not illegal. To combat this, the DEC advises that everyone be very careful with handling food and waste. Simple things like keeping your garbage cans inside or even a thorough cleaning of one's grill after its been in use could prevent an unwanted encounter. Bears may be cute when on a trip to 'Build A Bear' but in real life they are animals that deserve respect.

If you're on a hike and see a bear, DO NOT think that means it's time to take out your phone so you can post on your socials. Better yet, follow this link for proper Bear Safety Tips.

