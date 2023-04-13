Gruesome Update: Lifeless Body Found In Hudson River In New York State

Police released more information and identified the Hudson Valley woman who was found dead in the Hudson River.

On Monday, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was found in the Hudson River near Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park Monday morning.

Body Found In Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park New York

Mid-Hudson Bridge, City of Poughkeepsie, Poughkeepsie Waterfront, Hudson River PATRICK TEWEY loading...

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office was told about a possible lifeless body that was spotted in the river near the Mid-Hudson Bridge around 10 a.m.

The body appeared to be a woman. A witness on the scene told Hudson Valley Post she noticed many people looking over the bridge towards the river and wondered if someone had jumped off the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A worker at Hyde Park Marina helped the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrorecover the body. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police: Kingston, New York Woman Jumped From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge In Late 2022

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as 32-year-old Tashaunna S. Bogle of Kingston, New York.

Bogle was also identified as the person who jumped into the Hudson Hudson River from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge on Dec. 11, 2022, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 40 Homicides

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State