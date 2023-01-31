3 Hudson Valley Hotels Ranked Best In US And 3 That Should

The Hudson Valley is a location that can be visited all year round.

Those who enjoy the spring can soak up all of the new flowers blossoming. Summer lovers can embrace the green trees, hiking trails, and local swimming holes to dive in.

Each Hudson Valley town has something to offer. Whether it's local shops, delicious restaurants or history and charm, there is so much to see.

I believe that one of the best parts about traveling is where you stay. Whether it's an Airbnb, a hotel, or resort, it can make or break the entire trip.

3 Hotels In The Hudson Valley Were Ranked Best In The US

According to Upstate New York, Travel + Leisure announced the best new hotels. These hotels opened in 2022 and are located in the Hudson Valley.

Piaule Catskill

333 Mossy Hill Rd, Catskill, NY 12414

Architectural Digest describes this getaway as "one of the buzziest Catskills hotels''. There's a one-of-a-kind spa, massages on site and healing sessions. Their hot pool and the mineral plunge are what draws in "celebs and design lovers''.

They have private cabins available for guests that are in the forest.

Inness

10 Banks St, Accord, NY 12404

Inness can be described as a "sprawling compound of cabins with a shop, restaurant, swimming pool, golf course, and a few tennis courts to keep you occupied—so much so that you might never have to leave the property," from Architectural Digest

Their spa and gym is opening in 2023 but they urge guests to enjoy their outdoor space of 60 acres of trails and 220 total.

Hutton Brickyards Retreat & Spa

132 Lindsley Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

New York Upstate describes Hutton Brickyards as "an abandoned brickyard in Kingston was redeveloped by the partners at Salt Hotels, creating Hutton Brickyards." They have 73 acres with over 30 cabins on site. Hutton Brickyards offers spa amenities to guests along with their relaxing sauna. Hutton Brickyards is temporarily closed for winter renovations but will re-open in the Spring of 2023 under new management.

Here Are 3 Hudson Valley Hotels That Deserve To Be On The List

The Roxbury Motel And The Roxbury at Stratton Falls

48 Co Rd 41, Roxbury, NY 12474

Personally, I stayed at Roxbury Motel and fell in love. The staff and owners are so friendly and accommodating. Guests get to choose which fantasy room or suite they would like to stay in. They also have the option of visiting their personal waterfalls, pool and more.

I stayed in The Wizard's Emeralds room which was Wizard of Oz themed.

They were nominated as the 2021 “Best of the Best” Award Winner Top 25 Hotels in the U.S. from TripAdvisor.

Guests can also bathe in a butter barrel in one of their unique rooms.

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

They recently made an announcement about their major upgrades for visitors. Known for being "The Hudson Valley's Most Iconic Resort", guests come from all over the world to experience Mohonk Mountain House.

The Smiley family founded Mohonk Mountain House in 1869. This was done with the intention to provide guests with the chance to escape and enjoy nature. There has never been and still is not any television on site. They do this to encourage activities. Their 40,000 acres of nature and forest make it feel like a true escape from it all. Their resort is also a National Historic Landmark that is known for its award-winning spa.

The Maker Hotel

302 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

This hotel looks like something out of a magazine. The Maker Hotel looks forward to bringing "hospitality and bohemian sensibility to design" and "intimate sanctuary".

Those who visit the spaces have a sense of sophistication but with comfort. They have 11 rooms on-site in which each room is different.

The Maker Hotel was opened by Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg who are the co-founders of the beauty company, fresh. The hospitality expert Damien Janowicz was also included in the creation of this beautiful space.

Which hotel, Airbnb or resort is your favorite in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

