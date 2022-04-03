Rolling Stones Documentary Series Confirmed

Even if the Rolling Stones aren't planning to make a big deal of their 60th anniversary, the BBC announced four hour-long documentaries – each focused on a member – which will air later this year.

Titled My Life as a Rolling Stone, the series will include unseen footage and new interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, while late drummer Charlie Watts will be featured in an archive-based episode. Guests include Slash, Steven Tyler, Chrissie Hynde, Rod Stewart and Tina Turner.

“This Summer, the BBC will celebrate 60 glorious years of the Rolling Stones with a star-studded season of programming across television, radio and digital platforms,” the British broadcaster reported in a statement, adding that the series would aim to tell “the story of one of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in a way that has never been done before – by viewing the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions and memories from the past 60 years.” The result, the BBC said, would “show how these individual musical geniuses came together to make the music that has provided the soundtrack to the lives of millions.”

Among the topics to be explored are how Jagger “steered the band to incredible musical heights, striving to keep them unified through difficulties such fallouts, changing fashions and attitudes” and the importance of Richards’ “image of transgression and rebellion.” Wood’s experience of “fun” and “excesses” and Watts’ position as the band’s “quiet force” and “unruffled mainstay” will also be discussed.

Produced by Mercury Studios, the films will be aired on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, with international distribution to follow. No dates have been scheduled yet.