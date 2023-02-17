‘Roller Coaster’ Weather: ‘2 Seasons In 1 Day’ For New York State

"Roller coaster" weather is bringing a deep freeze to the Hudson Valley which could lead to some dangerous driving this weekend.

Hudson Valley Weather warns the Hudson Valley is going to see "two seasons in 12 hours."

"2 Seasons In 12 Hours" For Hudson Valley

"Our high temps today will be achieved this morning, most of you are waking up to 50-53° temps. Some locations will briefly surge to around 60°, between 11am and 2pm temps will crash from NW to SE," Hudson Valley Weather Friday morning. "By 5pm the precipitation will have cleared the region, leaving us only with colder temps and gusty NW winds. Hope everyone enjoys the roller coaster ride!"

Hudson Valley Weather believes temps will drop to around 20 degrees on Friday. Dropping temperatures mixed with rain may cause some black ice.

Black Ice Runoff Possible For Hudson Valley

"Record warmth followed by a plunge of temperature back to (the) seasonal norm. There could be a chance of black ice from runoff after the rain subsides, so please use caution," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

The high on Saturday will be 44 degrees with temperatures dropping to 29 degrees across the region, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

Temperatures on Friday could reach as high as 60 degrees and then drop to nearly 20 degrees in the Hudson Valley, according to The Weather Channel.

