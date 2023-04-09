PD: New York Woman Nearly Kills Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man is facing attempted murder charges and recovering from "self-inflicted injuries."

A woman was nearly killed on Sunday around 6 a.m. in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Woman Nearly Killed In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

The Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Village of Chestnut Ridge for a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers found a woman who was bleeding as a result of being stabbed, police say. The unnamed woman was taken to Westchester Medical Center.

Her condition or injuries were not released.

Chestnut Ridge, New York Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Woman Stabbed In Ramapo, New York

Google Google loading...

The alleged suspect, 50-year-old Jose Cevallos-Moscoso from Chestnut Ridge, New York, was found still at the scene. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for self-inflicted injuries, police say.

He was arrested after he was treated and released from the hospital. Police didn't release his self-inflicted injuries.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Cevallos-Moscos was charged with Attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Bail was set at $75,000. He was turned over to the custody of the Rockland County Jail pending future court appearances.

20 of the Strangest New York License Plates You Can Put on Your Car If you have a plain, boring license plate on your car, you may want to consider upgrading to one of these unique designs that are available to anyone in New York State.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.