Dozens of Felony Charges For A Rockland County Area Deputy Mayor

In early September, a deputy mayor from the Hudson Valley was accused of possessing more than a dozen assault weapons, as well as police badges. On December 17th, the Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the indictment of said suspect, Brian Downey, of dozens of felony charges.

After assistance from multiple agencies, including federal, county and local, regarding the purchase of illegal gun parts by the deputy mayor of the Village of Airmont, Downey was indicated on the following charges:

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 1st Degree (Penal Law §265.04(2)) (B Felony)

12 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Penal Law §265.02(2)) (D Felony)

19 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Penal Law §265.02(7)) (D Felony)

85 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Penal Law §265.02(8)) (D Felony)

3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree (Penal Law §170.25) (D

Felony)

As was reported previously, Rockland County District Attorney's Detectives and Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Federal Agents executed a search warrant at Brian Downey's Airmont home on September 2nd. The Village of Airmont, in Rockland County, is located in the town of Ramapo. Reports indicate that the Rockland County DA's Office had received information that a package that contained a firearm silencer had been intercepted by the United States Custom and Border Protection. That package was intended to be delivered to Downey's home, with a disguised description of the device as a 'motorcycle noise reduction exhaust pipe."

This was not the only silencer delivered to Downey's home, as further investigation uncovered, a total of twelve firearm silencers, nineteen assault rifles, and in excess of 85 high-capacity magazines. Further search under the warrant also revealed numerous false federal law enforcement credentials; two false New York State Court Officer Shields and

a New York State Court Officer Identification Card.

Following the indictment, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II released the following statement:

This indictment goes to show the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation. My office will continue to work with our partners at all levels of law enforcement to protect the safety of Rockland County residents. I would like to thank our partners in this investigation for their tireless work and professionalism.

