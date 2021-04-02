Ready to blow out the candles? April is upon us and it's a great time to see if you share a birthday with a rock musician.

The month is filled with a wealth of rockers celebrating their special dates. You've got Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan no doubt ready to lift a glass of wine to celebrate another year on the planet. Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, is another year old and ready for a piece of cake. And Alter Bridge, Tremonti and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti can probably blow out the candles with a mere killer riff.

Those are just a few of the musicians celebrating birthdays. Check out the full list of Rock Stars celebrating birthdays in April below.