Robert Plant Announces Concerts With Saving Grace

Robert Plant has announced a run of fall show dates in the U.K. with his band Saving Grace.

Plant is first scheduled to wrap up a tour of the U.S. with Alison Krauss in September, before heading to the U.K. and kicking things off with Saving Grace in Belfast on Oct. 25.

He'll perform in a handful of major U.K. cities, including Dublin, Edinburgh and Glasgow, before wrapping the tour in Perth, Scotland on Nov. 9.

You can view a list of show dates below.

Before he went on tour with Krauss, Plant performed a run of shows in April and May with Saving Grace, a quintet that first performed together in 2019. The group consists of singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley, and percussionist Oli Jefferson.

The band will continue appearing at smaller, more intimate venues this fall. Plant commented on the low-key style of touring at one of the Saving Grace shows earlier this year. "We are working a new process of fame and acquisition of wealth and treasure by not putting any records out, not selling any t-shirts, not doing a fucking thing, just keep playing," he said.

Tickets for the upcoming concerts are available on Plant's website.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace 2022 U.K. Tour

Oct 25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall

Oct 27 - Cork, Ireland @ Everyman Theatre

Oct 28 - Galway, Ireland @ Town Hall Theatre

Oct 30 - Sligo, Ireland @ Knocknarea Arena

Oct 31 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

Nov 5 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ The Queens Hall

Nov 6 - Glasgow, Scotland @ King's Theatre

Nov 8 - Aberdeen, Scotland @ Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre

Nov 9 - Perth, Scotland @ Perth Concert Hall