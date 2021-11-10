Rob Zombie Reveals ‘Munsters’ Logo on Director’s Chair

Shock rocker and horror connoisseur Rob Zombie has been sharing bits and pieces of the Munsters reboot he's directing, and now he's shown us the logo for the movie on his director's chair.

"A view of my chair in front of the monitors," Zombie captioned the photo, which you can see below.

It was confirmed this past June that the rocker would be directing the film, and since then, he's spent quite a bit of time in Budapest, Hungary working on it. So far, we've also been able to see some of the costumes from the film, makeup effects, the family house, the completed Mockingbird Lane set and part of the cast.

When Zombie initially shared the news that he was going to direct the movie, he admitted that it is one he'd been hoping to work on for 20 years.

"There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," actor Daniel Roebuck — who portrays The Count in the film — told Horror Geek Life.

"It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets."

The movie is expected to come out sometime in the fall of 2022. As far as the music side of Zombie's career, his last performance of 2021 will be this Friday (Nov. 12) at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Fla.