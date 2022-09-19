Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley

A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley.

Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.

New Restaurant Opening Up in Sullivan County, New York

"Over the course of the past two and a half years, the Greater Liberty business community faced some of the most challenging times in its history. As Liberty emerges through those challenges, the Liberty Chamber is now focusing on re-building partnerships with member businesses and forming new partnerships," the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce stated. "As a kick-start, please join the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce as we invite you to attend an open house/ribbon cutting for Liberty’s newest business, Logan’s Bar & Grille.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday with refreshments to follow. All are welcome to attend.

"All are welcome to attend, so stop by and give Logan’s a warm welcome! Charlie, Isabelle, Rita and the gang are back! Stop on by, and share a nice night out with Charlie’s famous wings, screens, sips & yummy shareables," the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce added in a press release.

About Logan’s Bar & Grille in Liberty, New York

Logan’s Bar & Grille is open from Tuesday through Sunday. The eatery promotes its "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner." The restaurant also offers burgers, heroes, seafood, salads, appetizers and a steak special.

