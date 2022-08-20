Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New Song ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released the new song “Tippa My Tongue,” the first single from their upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen.

The tune opens with a propulsive drum and bass part, before frontman Anthony Kiedis kicks in with a series of ya-ya-ya-yas to get the song officially started. As “Tippa My Tongue” settles in, it quickly becomes clear that all the classic Chili Peppers traits are here: Kiedis’ rap-rock delivery, Flea’s funky bass line, John Frusciante’s dynamic guitar sound and Chad Smith’s emphatic backbeat.

On the chorus, Kiedis declares:

“We’ve only just begun, funky monks are on the run / Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tippa my tongue / And when you walk away, I know what your kiss would say / Gonna, gonna, gonna get you with the tippa my tongue.”

Listen to “Tippa My Tongue” below.

The new song is the first to be released from Return of the Dream Canteen, Red Hot Chili Peppers' 13th studio album, due out Oct. 14. The LP comes on the heels of Unlimited Love, which arrived in April.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been," the group said in a statement posted to their website, describing how they created the two albums. "Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.

When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers."