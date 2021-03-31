Recreational Weed is Now Legal in NY State & Here’s What to Know

Pot is finally legal in New York. We're not blowing smoke. There are a few things you should know first.

According to a Marist Poll, roughly half of American Adults have tried smoking pot at least once in their lifetime. As we know some adults partake far more often. Some are open about their habit and others have kept it a secret in fear of the legal ramifications.

The debate about legalizing marijuana has been argued for years. It came to end in New York today as Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow and regulate recreational marijuana. The legal marijuana industry is set to bring in over $300 million in revenue according to the New York Daily News.

This is a triumphant day for writers of High Times and today marks a very significant day in New York history as well. Marijuana is officially legal in New York but there are still some rules you should know about before you start toking.

According to Business Insider and the New York Daily News, effective immediately, adults over 21 years of age are allowed to do the following in New York:

New Yorkers can possess less than three ounces of marijuana on their person. New Yorkers can consume marijuana in public wherever smoking tobacco is permitted. However, police officers can use the odor of marijuana in judging to see if a driver is impaired. Nonviolent marijuana charges under the legal limit will be expunged from records.

New Yorkers will soon be able to grow their own marijuana at their residence.

According to the New York Daily News, law enforcement agencies can no longer arrest and prosecute people who are carrying under 3 ounces.