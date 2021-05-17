Rare Video Shows Large Fish Making Love in Hudson River

Striped bass were spotted spawning in the Hudson River. This is sad news for Hudson Valley fishers.

On Sunday, James Kravic posted a video to the Hudson River Striper Fishing Facebook group of what appears to be the start of spawning season in the Hudson River. CLICK HERE to view the video. Kravic said he was near Saugerties.

Striped bass migrates to freshwater from the sea to spawn, according to the New York State DEC. Spawning typically takes place in the Hudson River in May and early June.

"When spawning, up to seven or eight males surround a large female and bump into her. During the ovulation stage, ripe eggs are released and scattered in the water. Simultaneously, male stripe bass fishes release their sperm," Bass Online states about striped bass spawning.

Colin Miller later shared drone footage of spawning from the Hudson River taken Sunday morning. CLICK HERE to see the video.

Spawning typically signals the start of the end of the striped bass fishing season in the Hudson River. After spawning the fish head back down to the Atlantic Ocean.

Striped bass are a favorite of many New York fishes, according to the DEC. Striped bass range from 18 to 55 inches in length and three to 70 pounds in weight. They are slow to mature and live for a long time.

In New York, female striped bass don't mature until five to eight years old and fish as old as 25 have been caught in the Hudson River, according to the DEC.

