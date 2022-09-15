Hudson Valley Dog Breeder Recently Featured on ‘Inside Edition’

Queen Elizabeth II and her beloved Corgis have a Hudson Valley connection. The passing of the Queen has been all over the news lately and many people have commented on her love of animals, but especially her love for the Corgi dog breed, Throughout her life Queen Elizabeth has always had Corgis, but many people didn't know much about them. However, the Queen changed that throughout her reign.

I was watching 'Inside Edition' the other night and a very nice woman was being featured on a segment. I was shocked when the host Les Trent said, "Donna Lewis runs Hudson Valley Corgis in New York". He went to ask her what the queen has done for the Corgi breed and Lewis mentioned how she has drawn a ton of attention to them and many people wouldn't know anything about the breed unless it was for the queen. Wow, that's pretty special.

More about the breed:

Of course, we had to take a look at the adorable Corgis on their social media page. Come on...look at that face. Is it just me or does it look like the dog is flashing a pretty big smile at us?

The Corgi (pictured below) looks just like royalty, it has the pose and poised look down solid. The picture almost looks like it could be an official royal portrait that represents the breed. The Queen would have been so proud.

If you are interested in adopting a Corgi or learning more about the breed we have all the information on them for you. Also, click here if you want to watch the full 'Inside Edition' interview.

