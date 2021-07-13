Powerball Going to Give New Yorker’s 3 Chances to Win Each Week

Do you play lotto on a regular basis? I am what you might say is a 'casual player.' Every once in a great while, I will play $5 (1 NY Lotto, 1 Powerball & 1 Mega Million ticket) and then hope for the best.

Get our free mobile app

Of course when the jackpot gets huge, I might get a little 'crazy' and play $5 or $6 on one drawing. Yep, I know, throwing my money around Willie Nillie, right? Ok, so I am touch bit conservative, unlike the woman who I saw purchase a combination of $75 in Lottery scratch off tickets and $20 in draw tickets today while I was at Stewarts, right?

So everyone who does like to take advantage of the whole dollar and a dream, specifically with the Powerball, will have another opportunity to to so each week. Yep, you are getting a third drawing. Currently the Powerball drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday (10:59 PM) but starting on August 23, 2021 (Monday) you will also be able to "get your Powerball on!"

A ticket for each draw costs you $2.00 and according to Powerball.com, there are actually 9 different ways you can win each drawing. The odds and what you win, will depend always on how many of your numbers match the Powerball's that were drawn that particular night.

While simply matching the number that came up on the Powerball for a drawing could get you $4.00, matching the 5 numbers and the actual Powerball is how you get to take home the jackpot.

So, what do you think you would do first if you win this or any other lottery jackpot? Good luck and remember gambling is not for everyone.

'Fairytale' New York Home Back On Market For Discounted Price A home in the Lower Hudson Valley which is called "one of the most breathtaking properties in New York State" is back on the market for a discounted price.