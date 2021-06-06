What Should You Do If You Lose Your Winning NYS Lottery Ticket?

So your numbers came up and you know you have a ticket for the drawing? What do you do?

First, yes, it seems silly, but the first thing to do is scour the entire house, work, car, briefcase, purse, etc to see if you can find it. Then wait a few days and do it again. Yes, looking in the trash is a possibility as well, but you would need to do that as soon as you realize that the ticket is missing and you still have the potential trash that you could have tossed the ticket into.

Ok, still can't find it? If you are looking to claim a prize with the New York State Lottery, their website and their tickets all say, you must have your ticket to claim your prize. That being said the NYS Lottery site also says, 'Call the Customer Service Center if you lost your ticket." Here is a list of the NYS Lottery Customer Service Centers.

Will they be able to help you? Maybe, maybe not. Here is some information you might want to have on hand to help plead your case, where and when did you purchase your ticket? All the information that you can give them will be useful, down to the exact time, date and even the ticket terminal number.

Remember you have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. It is suggested that you sign the back of you lottery tickets as soon as you get them from your retailer. This will keep them from being able to be claimed by someone else.

So if you have lost your ticket and are still sweating that you aren't going to get your money, I hate to tell you this, but there is less a chance of you being able to claim the jackpot than of you winning again, however, keep calm and provide the lottery with as much information as you can, and do it at least 30 days before the end of the claim period.

Good luck getting your money. Next time, sign the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

