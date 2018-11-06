Poughkeepsie Public Library Bookstore Media Sale

Do you consider yourself to be somewhat old school? Do you prefer vinyl to digital? Still have a CD collection? If the answer is yes, then head out to the Friends of the Poughkeepsie Public Library District Bookstore at 141 Boardman Road in Poughkeepsie before Nov. 24.

Vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks are on sale at the Book Store now through Saturday, November 24. And at great prices. Vinyl records and CDs will be 50 cents per record and disc. DVDs and audiobooks will sell for $1 each. More than 20,000 quality used books will be available at their regular prices of $2 or less during the sale in a wide variety of other categories including history, travel, fiction and children’s books. A selection of individually priced special books will also be available.