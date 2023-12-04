Poughkeepsie Man Shot in Neck on Main Street Over Weekend

City of Poughkeepsie Police were busy this past Saturday as they were called to the scene of the city's latest shooting. This incident is just the latest for a city that has seen more than its fair share of crime and violent events.

Midnight Shooting on Main Street

This latest shooting occurred on Saturday night, December 2, just before midnight. City of Poughkeepsie Police were quickly alerted and responded to the scene of the event. When police arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Main Street, they found one victim, a 35-year-old male.

According to the post on the City of Poughkeepsie PBA's Facebook page, when police arrived they found the victim conscious with a laceration wound to the back of his head. Initially, it didn't appear that the injury to the victim was caused by a bullet, it was the victim himself that confirmed to the police that it was a gunshot that caused the laceration to his neck.

First responders on the scene administered first aid to the victim immediately and afterwards, the victim was taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, the victim then received further treatment for his injury sustained during the event. The post did not state specifically what condition the victim was in or what state the victim is in currently.

In addition, no other descriptive information regarding the victim's identity has been released yet either.

Detectives on Scene of Midnight Shooting

Following the events of the night, Detectives as well as Crime Scene Technicians arrived on the scene to begin their investigation.

As expected the investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking for help. A tip line is currently active for anyone with information on the Saturday night shooting. The number is (845) 451-7577.

The City of Poughkeepsie is unfortunately no stranger to crime and it appears that citizens are equally unsurprised by the crime as evidenced by comments on the police department's Facebook post.

One comment in particular stated...

"At this point, it's just an average day in Poughkeepsie..."

The reality of the situation is that crime is always going to occur and exist at some level and city environments due to population density and other factors will always see more crime as opposed to is rural counterparts. Local police have worked hard in recent years to clean up crime as best as possible and have been successful in many instances.

However, crime is like the Hydra from Greek mythology, cut the head off of one, or two more regrows and take its place.

In its entirety, it's a complicated issue that won't be solved overnight but one thing that should agreeable universally is that violent crime, specifically violent offenders need to be held accountable and treated accordingly.

