Popular New York Deli Giving Out Free Subs To Many New Yorkers

A deli with six locations across New York State is giving out free subs to lucky Empire State residents. Feeling lucky? Is today your lucky day?

Firehouse Subs is currently running an interesting free sub promotion. Each day the eatery is giving out free subs to Empire State residents based on your name. It's part of Firehouse Subs "Name of the Day" promotion.

New York Deli Giving Out Free Subs

Every day Firehouse Subs selects a new name. If your name matches you get free medium sub with any purchase. The name of the day for Thursday, May 12 is actually a few names. Today's names are Venita, John, and Stephanie.

📣 Venita, John, and Stephanie: Come on down! If that’s your first name, show your photo ID at any U.S. Firehouse Subs... Posted by Firehouse Subs on Thursday, May 12, 2022

"We appreciate you. If this is your first name, show your photo ID at any U.S. Firehouse Subs today and get a FREE medium sub with any purchase. Just a small way we are thanking our guests...by name. New name tomorrow," Firehouse Subs writes on its Name Of The Day website. "One free medium sub per person per visit with valid photo ID showing the selected first name of the day at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations. Offer valid for limited time only. Substitutions and additions may result in additional charges. Not valid on online or delivery orders. Not valid with other offers."

Firehouse Subs gets its name because it was founded by firemen. A portion of every purchase goes toward providing life-saving equipment for first responders, company officials say.

Below or a few name of the day winners for previous days:

May 11: Names with double L (LL)

May 10: First name starts with the letter R

May 9: First name starts with DA

May 8: First name starts with MA

May 7: First name starts with the letter E

May 6: Shonda, Jessica and Joshua

May 5: First name starts with a TH

May 4: Luke, Leia or Ben

Locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Camillus, Ithaca, New York

Firehouse Subs has the following New York Locations:

Camillus, New York

5308 West Genesee St.

Camillus, NY 13031

(315) 487-5979

Ithaca, New York

740 South Meadow Dr. Suite 1100

Ithaca, NY 14850

(607) 256-3473

Blasdell, New York

4405 Milestrip Rd.

Blasdell, NY 14219

(716) 604-5639

North Syracuse, New York

805 North Main St

Syracuse, NY 13212

(315) 458-2050

Buffalo, New York

7870 Transit Road

Buffalo, NY 14221

(716) 276-3259

Rochester, New York

2830 W. Henrietta Road

Rochester, NY 14623

(585) 413-3999

Firehouse Subs name game started on May 4. It's unclear how long the company plans to run the promotion. You can check the website each day for find out the new Name Of The Day.

