Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States

A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion.

New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart.

New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States

James believes the settlement resolves allegations that Walmart contributed to the nationwide opioid crisis by failing to regulate opioid prescriptions at its stores.

"For decades, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities here in New York and across the country,” James stated. “Pharmacies such as Walmart played an undeniable role in perpetuating opioids’ destruction, and my fellow attorneys general and I are holding them accountable."

Attorney General James co-led a coalition of attorneys general to negoitate the settlement. Joining James were the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

"In addition to providing $3.1 billion to be divided by sign-on states, local governments, and tribes to be used for opioid treatment, recovery, and abatement, the settlement announced today will include broad, court-ordered requirements Walmart must comply with, such as robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions," James office stated.

Walmart Will Pay New York State Nearly $120 Million

As part of the settlement New York State will receive up to $116 million. This brings the total amount secured by Attorney General James to combat the opioid crisis in New York to more than $2.1 billion, according to her office.

"You cannot put a price on lives lost and communities destroyed, but with the $2.1 billion we have delivered to New York, we will continue to recover, rebuild, and strengthen our defenses against future devastation," James stated.

The settlement also requires Walmart to make "significant improvements" in how the company's pharmacies handle opioids.

Walmart: Settlement Does Not Include Admission of Liability

Walmart "strongly disputes the allegations," adding the settlement "does not include any admission of liability."

Walmart released the following statement:

Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date, subject to satisfying all settlement requirements. Walmart is proud of our pharmacists and our efforts to help fight the opioid crisis. Walmart strongly disputes the allegations in these matters, and this settlement framework does not include any admission of liability. Walmart will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework.

