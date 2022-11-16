Fact Check: Did Beloved New York Celeb From Hudson Valley Die?

Reports on the internet state Jimmy Fallon passed away.

Tuesday night the #RIPJimmyFallon was trending on Twitter.

Jimmy Fallon Is Not Dead

Good news. Hudson Valley Celeb Jimmy Fallon is not dead. However, many on social media last night thought the "Tonight Show" host had passed away.

The Saugerties High School graduate took to Twitter to ask Elon Musk to fix the mistake.

As of this writing, Wednesday morning, Musk has not responded to Fallon.

How Jimmy Fallon's Death Rumor Started

One Twitter user believes this tweet is what started the rumor. "Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon," Eclipse Shade tweeted.

Clearly, that picture is not of Jimmy Fallon. It's a photo of James Corden. He's the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It appears Twitter user Eclipse Shade tweeted RIP Jimmy Fallon as some sort of joke.

After the tweet went viral, the Twitter user responded with, "This was a surprise. Thank you everyone for the likes and retweets If you like stupid tweets like this feel free to follow me idk," Eclipse Shade tweeted.

Jimmy Fallon Death Tweet Made Up

In another response, the Twitter user confirmed the tweet was made up.

"Since this is seriously blowing up, thought I'd just comment that this is satire. Fallon is alive and hope he's doing well," Eclipse Shade wrote.

Twitter has seen a rise in disinformation since Musk took over the company last month.

Fallon Honors Saugerties, Ulster County, New York Teachers

Fallon grew up in Ulster County. He's made many references to his Hudson Valley bringing including attending Saugerties High School and his time at Bananas Comedy Club.

He recently dedicated a book he wrote with Jennifer Lopez to his high school teachers in Saugerties.

"I dedicate this to my (Saugerties) Spanish high school teachers, Mrs. Shermer. Mrs. Wasinksi and Mrs. Houlihan," Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "The best Spanish teachers around. Your names will now be in schools and libraries forever."

