Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Offering Career Opportunities

If you are looking for a job and want to work in a place that people enjoy and that also happens to be delicious you may want to consider one of the opportunities at Handsome Devil BBQ in Newburgh, New York.

Handsome Devil BBQ posted on Facebook this week that they are hiring. But before you start asking if they are looking for food tasters, let me stop you and say the answer is No. I know the answer because that was what many people have already asked in the comment selection of the job post. If you want to taste Handsome Devil BBQ you will have to be a customer or at least an employee with some other job.

Handsome Devil BBQ is opening their new location in Newburgh at 3 Corwin Court. They have been working hard to get the place ready and it looks like they are ready to hiring folks who want to work for a championship BBQ place. The ad on Facebook reads that they are looking to expand the family. They need cashiers, bartenders, cooks, bussers and dishwashers.

Earn some extra money for the holidays or even step in to the BBQ food business and discover you are a natural. They are willing to train if you're willing to learn. If you want to apply email your resume to jobs@handsomedevilllc.com. And in case your wondering I recommend the mac n cheese with the pulled pork as your first employee dinner.