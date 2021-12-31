Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State

It's no secret that dogs are man's best friend. I've owned a dog since I was a kid and I can't ever imagine living with my dog by my side.

Dog owners are a tight-knit community, who come together to share their special bond with their four-legged family member or multiple dogs in many cases.

We've owned a beaglebull (pitbull/bagle mix) named Odessa for the last three years and she's nothing but incredible. She's a rescue dog who just needed a loving home.

When you walk around your neighborhood in New York State, you might see more dog breeds than others. I know we see a lot of labs in my South Buffalo neighborhood, but are there certain dog breeds more popular than others in the State of New York?

Turns out, there are.

According to Reader's Digest, the three most popular dog breeds in New York are:

Labrador Retrievers German Shepherds Golden Retrievers

That makes perfect sense. I've lost count how many labs and goldens I've seen in neighborhoods around Western New York. German Shepherds are beautiful dogs as well. It's a dream to have one in our family one day.

Pennsylvania has the same exact three most popular dog breeds as well.

If you're on the fence about getting a dog, definitely take the leap of faith and adopt one. So many dogs need a loving home and rescue dogs deserve a chance, since many of them are in shelters to no fault of their own.

