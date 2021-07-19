Poll: What’s the Best Motley Crue Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Motley Crue song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

This week we're focusing on one of the most popular hair metal bands of all time — Motley Crue. Formed in 1981, Crue revolutionized hard rock by injecting their bad boy attitude into their music.

While their debut album Too Fast for Love had its share of gems, their 1983 sophomore album Shout at the Devil really put them on the map — especially because of the imagery associated with the album.

Theatre of Pain and Girls, Girls, Girls followed over the next coupe of years, and then they released Dr. Feelgood, which spawned a collection of singles and became their first No. 1 album. The band then spent a portion of the 1990s with John Corabi on vocals, but reunited with original singer Vince Neil toward the end of the decade in '97.

Motley Crue's most recent album Saints of Los Angeles came out in 2008, and they signed an agreement stating they would no longer tour after December 31 of 2015. However, with the release of the 2019 Netflix film The Dirt, the band knew that their fans missed them, and that the newer ones that they garnered through the movie wanted to experience them live — so they announced the Stadium Tour, which is now set to take place in 2022.

