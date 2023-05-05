Plan To Make New York ‘Safer, Affordable, Livable’ Uncovered

New York State is spending $229 billion in hopes of making the state "safer, more affordable and more livable."

This week, New York lawmakers finally agreed on a 2024 budget. The budget came about one month late.

New York Lawmakers Agree On 2024 Budget

"The Budget reflects Governor Hochul's bold agenda to make New York more affordable, more livable, and safer by making smart, responsible investments in housing, mental health care, public safety, education, climate initiatives, and more," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Highlights Of New York State Budget

Hochul highlighted a number of topics in the $229 billion budget.

One of the top highlights is no new increases in State income tax.

"With this Budget, we are delivering on our promise to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "These bold investments will lift up New Yorkers of today - and tomorrow - while maintaining a solid fiscal footing, and I thank my partners in the Legislature for their collaboration throughout this process."

Plans To Make New York Safe

As part of efforts to create a safer New York, Governor Hochul and state leaders reached an agreement to give judges greater discretion to set bail for the most serious crime offenses.

"State investments will also expand programs and services to further drive down gun violence, reduce recidivism, address the flow of deadly fentanyl, and improve the efficacy of the court system, which was disrupted by the pandemic," Hochul's office states.

Minimum Wage Increase In New York State

Other highlights of the budget include:

Minimum wage increased to $16 in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. 15 for the rest of New York State with plans to increase over the next two years due to inflation.

$347 million for programs designed to prevent and reduce gun violence

$1 billion for Mental Health Care

$24 billion for education investments

$100.7 million to Strengthen Safe Harbor Access and Protect Abortion Rights

$391 million for Emergency Rental Assistance Program Funding

Investments to Promote Energy Affordability, Reduce Emissions, and Clean Air and Water

$1 billion to create a stronger health care system.

