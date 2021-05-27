Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County

A truck drove into a building in Dutchess County, causing significant damage.

On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., LaGrange Professional Firefighters rushed to the scene at 2019 New Hackensack Road in Poughkeepsie following reports of a vehicle driving into a building with substantial structural damage to the building.

LaGrange Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3813 warned drivers to expect heavy traffic in the area. LaGrange Professional Firefighters were assisted on the scene by the Arlington Fire District.

"Members of the Arlington Fire District responded to assist (LaGrange Professional Firefighters) at the scene of a pick-up truck into a building, with substantial structural damage to the vacant building," the Arlington Fire District.

The vacant building was previously used in auto sales and car repairs, according to Shark Property.

Firefighters operated for over three hours in 95-degree heat to remove the truck from the building. The building sustained significant structural damage, according to the Arlington Fire District.

The condition of the truck driver hasn't been released, as of this writing. We will update if more information is released. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Below are photos of the crash from the Arlington Fire District:

