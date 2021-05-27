New York Leads The Nation in ‘Staycations’

Despite the world opening up, searchs for "staycations" in New York have skyrocketed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, My Baggage has noticed a huge spike in Google search for "staycations" with New York leading the nation.

“Following what has been a pretty dull year for most of us, the idea of jumping on a plane to arrive on tropical sands, with a Mojito in hand, is a vision of paradise. That said, many are still apprehensive and uncertain about international travel this year," Managing Director at My Baggage Paul Stewart told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "As a result, we have witnessed a huge surge in bookings for domestic vacations. Americans searching for the term ‘USA Vacations’ is up 236% since May last year, making the demand for that perfect US getaway very fierce. However, some cities have seen a much higher demand than others.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

My Baggage, a door-to-door moving delivery service, used Google data to reveal America's search volumes for the “city location” followed by “staycation”. The search was then compared to the same search term from the previous year to then calculate the percentage increase in demand.

New York and Minneapolis both had a 600 percent increase in staycation searches, according to My Baggage.

If you are planning a staycation in New York, My Baggage listed the following tips to make sure your staycation feels special:

1. Pack a suitcase.

If you’re the kind of person that has a suitcase ready a week in advance and plans every picture-perfect outfit, make sure you maintain those same traditions to ensure your staycation feels special. 2. Plan ahead.

Set yourself with a short itinerary of things you want to do on your break. Check out TripAdvisor for day trips available in your area and be sure to book ahead so you don’t miss out. Setting a budget will also make you feel like your back on vacation. 3. Cook less and eat out.

Treat yourself to a meal out, it doesn't have to be expensive. Try out a local restaurant or cafe that you have never been to before. 4. Be a tourist in your own community.

It’s surprising how many things you never realized were on your doorstep. This is your time to make a trip to the popular attractions that you may not have had time to visit. Buy postcards or souvenirs, and don’t forget to take photos. 5. Disconnect from normal life.

Disrupt your normal routine. Tell your friends and family you're taking some time off, switch off your phone, and unwind. Under no circumstances check your work emails!

If you are planning a Hudson Valley staycation, check out below for the best dining options, pizzerias, hikes, wineries and breweries the Hudson Valley has to offer!

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.