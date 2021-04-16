Peter Frampton Covers George Harrison’s ‘Isn’t It a Pity’

Peter Frampton has unveiled his version of George Harrison’s classic song “Isn’t it a Pity.”

The track is the latest material released from Frampton Forgets the Words, the iconic guitarist’s instrumental covers album due out April 23.

The accompanying video to “Isn’t it a Pity” begins with footage from Frampton’s farewell tour in 2019, before following the rocker home. From there, fans get a glimpse of what 2020 was like for Frampton; tour dates disappear, boredom settles in and the guitarist continually finds himself staring at the news.

“We have all been in the same boat for over a year now,” Frampton explained via press release. “Our video lets you into my world of lockdown and possibly yours too. I think we can all relate.”

Watch the video for Frampton’s rendition of “Isn’t it a Pity” below.

Frampton’s previous album, All Blues, was released in 2019. The rocker was diagnosed with the degenerative muscular disease inclusion-body myositis earlier that same year. In a recent conversation with actor Alec Baldwin, Frampton admitted he’s determined to continually churn out music as quickly as he can.

“My muscles are getting weaker, unfortunately. It’s a progressive disease. But, I wanted to make as much music as I could in the shortest space of time," the rocker explained. "Because I have no idea how long I’m going to be able to play. Because it does affect the hands.” Frampton went on to reveal that the idea for an instrumental covers album came up as soon as All Blues was complete. “I just wanted to keep recording,” the guitarist admitted.

Thus, Frampton Forgets The Words was born. And there’s still more to come from the revered musician, who says a second blues album is already “in the can,” as well as “half a solo record” of original material.

