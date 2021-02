Got some extra hugs to spare? Mystic, our Pet of The Week, would love some!

Mystic is a 5-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei mix, a quick learner and looking for his new family. You can find Mystic at Pets Alive in Middletown, he's been part of their family since 2019.

Get to know Mystic below and if you're interested, reach out to Pets Alive through email at adoptions@petsalive.org or by phone at 845-386-9738 to set up an appointment.