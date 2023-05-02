Strike 1....strike 2....strike....ugh...10? That pretty much sums up my reaction to seeing this story today regarding a Liberty man who was recently sentenced to heavy jail time following his 10th, yes, his 10th felony conviction.

The Tenth Time is the Charm

Back on February 28th, a homeowner on South Main Street called the Village of Liberty Police after finding an individual in the middle of robbing their residence. When the robber was found out by the homeowner, he made a break for it. Police arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation revealing the robber had fled with some jewelry and electronic devices.

The following day on March 1st, Village Police were successful in apprehending the robber. Police would identify the individual as 55-year-old Ralph Sparks of Liberty. Sparks was arrested and charged with "burglary in the 2nd degree and grand larceny in the 4th degree...". Prior to this arrest, seven of the nine felony charges to Spark's record were also for burglary.

No Eleventh Chance

Sparks was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and following arraignment remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. In his most recent trial for this most recent event, Sparks was found guilty for the felony burglary charge. It was determined that due to his lengthy criminal history that Sparks would be sentenced to 15 years to life behind bars. The 2nd-degree burglary charge ordinarily carries a standard sentence of 3 and 1/2 to 15 years behind bars.

