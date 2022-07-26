PD: New York Man Stole Vehicles From Hudson Valley Repair Shop

A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing multiple cars from a repair shop in the region.

Over the weekend, the Saugerties Police Department announced they arrested an Ulster County resident in connection to the theft of two vehicles from an Ulster County repair shop.

Ulster County, New York Resident Accused of Stealing From Saugerties, New York Repair Shop

On Friday, July 22, the Saugerties Police Department started an investigation into the theft of two vehicles, a 2015 Subaru Forester and a 2019 Nissan Frontier. Both were reported stolen from the parking lot of Monroe Muffler & Brake Service located at 3160 Route 9W in Saugerties.

Police believe both vehicles were stolen from the Ulster County repair shop parking lot sometime during the overnight hours, late Thursday or early Friday.

Saugerties, New York Resident Charged With Grand Larceny

On Friday around 3 p.m., Saugerties police detectives arrested 36-year-old Spencer L. Lane of Saugerties. Lane was charged with two counts of grand larceny, both felonies.

"Lane was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on his own recognizance in accordance with bail reform law. Lane is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on August 3, 2022, to answer his charges," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

Vehicles Stolen From Monroe Muffler in Saugerties, New York Recovered in Kingston & Saugerties

Detectives located both vehicles later on Friday. Both were not damaged, police say.

The 2019 Nissan Frontier was found off Main Street in the City of Kingston. The 2015 Subaru was located on Lamb Avenue in the Town of Saugerties.

Police did not say how the investigation led to Lane's arrest.

