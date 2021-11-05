PD: Drunk New York Truck Driver Causes Major Delays on Thruway During Rush Hour
A truck rollover by an alleged drunk driver caused "significant delays" during the morning commute in the Hudson Valley.
On Friday around 8:10 a.m., New York State Police, State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash on the Thruway in the city of White Plains.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling westbound near exit 8 (White Plains), when it crossed all three westbound lanes and struck the center guiderail, police say.
The tractor trailer then overturned and dumped a load of rock debris on the roadway, blocking all westbound lanes and the left and center eastbound lanes.
The driver, 55-year-old Billy Robinson of Inwood wasn't injured in the crash but is accused of driving drunk.
He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at State Police Tarrytown where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.24 percent, according to police.
Robinson was charged with aggravated driving while iIntoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of White Plains Court on November 19.
The crash caused significant traffic delays in the area. All the lanes were reopened after nearly 4 hours of cleanup efforts, officials say.
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.